Storm give up four in third as slide continues

MACON, Ga. — The Quad-City Storm looked as if they were finally going to get off the schneid, and easily so.

But the third period had other plans.

The Macon Mayhem scored four goals in the third period, including two goals in the final seven minutes to beat the Storm 5-4 at the Macon Centreplex, handing the Storm their eighth straight loss.

It's the second time during this slide the Storm have allowed four goals in the final period.

After the teams were tied 1-1 after two periods, scoring exploded in the third, with Q-C finding the back of the net three times in the period. Q-C used goals from Mathias Ahman and Ludlow Harris Jr. in a span of less than two minutes to take a 3-1 lead early in the third period.

Macon brought it back to level with goals from Stathis Soumelidis and Josh Cousineau before Stephen Gaul scored his second of the night to put Q-C up 4-3 at the 9-minute, 33-second mark of the period. Jimmy Soper scored to tie the game at the 13:37 mark. Cousineau got his second of the contest and the game-winner at the 16:45 mark.

Quad City jumped out quickly, outshooting Macon 13-8 in the first period. Gaul made that work pay off, burying a short-handed goal off an assist from Connor Fries 12:09 into the period.