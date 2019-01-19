PEORIA, Ill. — The night after chaos ensued, the Quad-City Storm and the Peoria Rivermen found themselves locked in a hockey game.
Friday night saw 146 penalty minutes and a line brawl, but Saturday's action was much more subdued, the Rivermen winning 5-2 in a game that had a relatively light 32 penalty minutes.
The loss, coupled with a Pensacola win, drops the Storm into a tie for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Southern Professional Hockey League.
The game was tied 2-2 until Joe Kalisz scored the game-winning goal at the 10-minute, 44-second mark of the third period. Ben Blasko denied a clearing attempt, then found a wide-open Kalisz in the slot, and he ripped a shot past Storm goaltender Peter Di Salvo.
Jake Hamilton and Alec Hagaman added goals in the final five minutes to ensure the Rivermen remained unbeaten in regulation at the Peoria Civic Center.
Hagaman's goal ended Di Salvo's night as he made 24 saves on 29 shots. Cory Simons finished out the game, stopping the only shot he faced.
Storm Phaneuf made 17 saves on 19 shots for the Rivermen.
After getting shutout in Friday night's loss, the Storm took a 1-0 lead on a goal from Tommy Tsicos at 5:40 in the first period.
Peoria grabbed a 2-1 lead on the strength of a pair of power-play goals by Pijus Rulevicius, the first coming at 12:29, the second coming at 18:37 in the first period.
Michael Casale tied the game two minutes into the second period, his first goal with the Storm since being acquired from the Fayetteville Marksmen on Tuesday.
The Storm allowed three power-play goals and were 0-for-4 on the power play.
The Storm remain on the road to face the Knoxville Ice Bears next Friday.