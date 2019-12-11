Storm hope road trip can spark turnaround

Not surprisingly, the Storm have played worse as the streak has evolved. Quad-City held third-period leads in its first two losses and was tied in the third period in its next two losses. The last three, however, the Storm never led and have been shut out twice.

"We can skate well with teams, it's just whenever they start to bring the physicality toward us I feel like we start to crumble a bit," Klecha said. "I think we need to be a little more tough in front of our net and their net. Just finish more checks, obviously when you wear down the other team with hitting them over and over again, that helps create space for us later in the game. I feel like in the third period, we just don't have that extra space that we need, we're usually down a goal or two and it's tough to climb back up."

Despite these struggles, the players still feel confident they can right the ship and get back to playing the way they were to start the season.

They hope this weekend provides the spark.

"We're getting away from the small things," forward Dalton Mills said. "Guys are trying to do too much, I know I'm trying to do too much out there. We've just got to get back to the basics and get this monkey off our back."

