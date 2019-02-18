Dave Pszenyczny showed Monday he may have future skills as a negotiator.
The head coach of the Quad-City Storm traded Mitch Mueller to the Knoxville Ice Bears in exchange for their leading scorer, Danny Cesarz.
"The coach there was like, 'Hey, if we're going to do this trade, I want more than just Mueller,'" Pszenyczny said. "I said absolutely not, it's got to be a straight up deal or I'm not going to do it. I guess I got what I wanted."
Mueller has had a breakout season with the Storm, scoring a team-high 12 goals and a team-high 24 points in 37 games, all career highs.
Cesarz has scored 12 goals and has a team-high 26 assists and 38 points in 38 games for the Ice Bears this season. The fourth-year player has had three consecutive seasons of at least 30 points with the Ice Bears.
According to Pszenyczny, Mueller asked for a trade to Knoxville about two weeks ago, looking to join a team currently in fifth place in the Southern Professional Hockey League standings.
"It was something Mitch and I had been talking about for a few weeks. He wants to go to a team that has pretty much solidified a playoff spot and I don't blame him," Pszenyczny said. "You only get to play hockey for so long and he had the courage to ask me. Mitch played his heart out here, he did what I asked of him. The respect he showed me and gave the team, it was only fair I showed it back to him."
Cesarz has not put up a point in his last five games and Pszenyczny said he is currently up in Michigan undergoing post-concussion testing.
"I don't expect him to report right away until he gets that all figured out and that's all taken care of," Pszenyczny said. "I knew the risk in making the trade but at the same time, if I don't get Danny Cesarz today, I still have his rights for next season."
In six games against the Storm, Cesarz has scored three goals and added six assists for nine points.
"He works hard, from what I've heard, he's the type of guy that will show up early, in the gym working out, he stays latest on the ice," Pszenyczny said. "He's a guy that wants to get better. I hated playing against him too and in saying that, it brought out me having to play better too."
The Storm travel to Knoxville Friday to face the Ice Bears.