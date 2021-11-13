Storm keep streaking, beat Thunderbolts for eighth straight victory

There recently have been some lean years for Quad-City hockey fans.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, last season saw the first since 1994 there wasn't a single professional hockey game in the area.

The two years prior, the Quad City Storm had struggled to be competitive, sitting in eighth when the season was suspended in 2020 and finishing in ninth place in their inaugural season in 2019.

The year before that, the Quad City Mallards endured their worst — and last — season in franchise history, folding at the end of the 2018-19 season.

But for those hockey fans who remained patient and loyal during those tough times, it appears their perseverant faith might finally be paying off, as the Storm just keep on winning, beating the Evansville Thunderbolts 4-1 Saturday at the TaxSlayer Center.

It's the eighth straight win for the Storm, tied for the sixth longest in Quad City hockey history, and keeps the Storm in second place, behind only the Huntsville Havoc, who have yet to lose a game.