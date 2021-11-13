Storm keep streaking, beat Thunderbolts for eighth straight victory

There recently have been some lean years for Quad-City hockey fans.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, last season saw the first since 1994 there wasn't a single professional hockey game in the area.
The two years prior, the Quad City Storm had struggled to be competitive, sitting in eighth when the season was suspended in 2020 and finishing in ninth place in their inaugural season in 2019.
The year before that, the Quad City Mallards endured their worst — and last — season in franchise history, folding at the end of the 2018-19 season.
But for those hockey fans who remained patient and loyal during those tough times, it appears their perseverant faith might finally be paying off, as the Storm just keep on winning, beating the Evansville Thunderbolts 4-1 Saturday at the TaxSlayer Center.
It's the eighth straight win for the Storm, tied for the sixth longest in Quad City hockey history, and keeps the Storm in second place, behind only the Huntsville Havoc, who have yet to lose a game.
"Maybe the stars are aligning and we're just getting some good luck right now," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said, "but our organization from the top down, obviously went through some changes ... but I just think at the end of the day, I can't take all the credit for it, (assistant coach Jake Toporowski) can't take all the credit for it. Yes we set the standards and what we want here, but in that dressing room, they have to hold each other accountable and that's what that our leadership group is doing."
It's the longest win streak since the 2017 Mallards and just four games behind the longest streak in Quad City hockey history, set by the 1997 Mallards.
"It's unbelievable, it's so much fun," defenseman David Brancik said. "It's hard work, it's honest work, but at the same time, we have so much fun."
After a scoreless first period, the Storm jumped on the board as Brancik took the puck down the right boards, crashed the net and found a hole past Evansville goaltender Kai Edmonds at the 4-minute, 29-second mark of the second period. It's Brancik's second goal in the last two games after being held scoreless in his first six with the Storm.
"I've been really close to scoring earlier in the season, I just wasn't lucky enough," Brancik said. "Shane Bennett was telling me right from the bat, 'Once you put one in, they'll keep coming,' and that's what happened."
Things got heated later in the period. A hit from Storm forward Marcus Ortiz on Thunderbolts defenseman Thomas Dockery along the boards left Dockery down on the ice for several minutes, though he skated off under his own power just as paramedics arrived on the ice, and returned to the game.
On the ensuing faceoff, Ortiz and Troy McLean dropped the gloves, with McLean earning an extra two minutes for instigating as well as a game misconduct.
A boarding penalty on Eliott St-Pierre 30 seconds later gave the Storm an extended 5-on-3 penalty, and Filip Virgili capitalized, burying a backdoor shot at 9:25 for his first career goal, putting the Storm up 2-0.
That lead grew to 3-0 when Tommy Stang stole the puck at center ice and beat Edmonds for a shorthanded goal at 13:39.
The Thunderbolts broke up the shutout 59 seconds later when a shot from Peter De Coppi trickled past Bailey Brkin.
Evansville pressed the issue for much of the third period, but Brkin made 28 saves to move to 6-0-0 in his professional career. Marcus Ortiz iced the game with an empty net goal with 71 seconds left in the game.
The Storm look to extend their win streak on the road when they travel to play the Birmingham Bulls Nov. 18.
"It's just following the same routine, day in and day out," Brkin said. "We know what recipe works for us, we know if we just practice hard and play hard in practice, competing with each other, making each other better ... that's going to translate well into the games and it has so far."
Storm transactions: The Storm made a pair of roster moves this week, including bringing back a familiar face. They signed defenseman Richie Pinkowski to a PTO and signed forward John Scully to a standard contract.
Pinkowski, 26, joins the Storm from the FPHL's Columbus River Dragons, where he had tallied one assist in two games. In 62 career FPHL games, the Allen Park, Mich., native had scored four goals and added seven assists while accumulating 122 penalty minutes.
Scully, 29, returns to the Storm after playing for the team in its first two seasons. In the Storm's inaugural season, he played 54 games, scoring 14 goals and adding eight assists.
In the 2019-20 season, Scully had retired prior to the season to start managing a new National Dekhockey Association location in Glencoe, Ill., but returned to play two games for the Storm in February of 2020.