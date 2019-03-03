PEORIA — The Storm didn't make Storm work very hard on Sunday afternoon.
Peoria Rivermen goaltender Storm Phaneuf turned away the few scoring opportunities that the Quad-City Storm had while recording a 3-0 shutout Sunday afternoon at the Peoria Civic Center.
The Storm only managed to launch 12 shots on goal in the contest, half of them coming in the second period, while the Rivermen registered 53 shots against Q-C goaltender Peter Di Salvo.
Di Salvo stopped all 18 shots he faced in the opening period and about that many in the second period before the Rivermen finally found the range on a Kevin Patterson goal at 19:28 of that period.
Alec Hagaman and Drake Hunter each added goals in the third period.
Dennis Sicard recorded two assists for first-place Peoria (35-5-6). Although he didn’t score, Guillaume Naud launched nearly as many shots on goal as the entire Quad-City team, with 11.
Despite being on the losing end of things, Di Salvo was named the third star of the game.
The Storm (14-27-4) returns home for a pair of games this week, They host Evansville, the only team below them in the Southern Professional Hockey League standings on Friday and Saturday with both games starting at 7:10 p.m.