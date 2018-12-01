EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The streaks ended Saturday for the Quad-City Storm.
The Storm fell 5-1 to the Evansville Thunderbolts at the Ford Center, snapping Quad-City's four-game winning streak.
Goaltender Eric Levine had his shutout streak snapped in the third period after he replaced Peter Di Salvo midway through the second period after the Thunderbolts took a 4-1 lead.
Levine's shutout streak of 183 minutes, 55 seconds is the third longest in Southern Professional Hockey League history, just 20 seconds behind the second longest streak in league history, set by Di Salvo in the 2014-15 season with the Mississippi RiverKings.
Di Salvo struggled early, giving up a goal to Scott Donahue just 1:40 into the game. Mark Petaccio added a goal at 4:55 to give the Thunderbolts a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission.
Dalton Mills scored his second goal in as many nights, capitalizing on a power play chance at 1:35 in the second period to cut the lead to 2-1, but the Thunderbolts countered.
Petaccio scored his second goal of the night on a power play at 6:53, then Nick D'Avolio scored at 10:58 to chase Di Salvo from the game.
Donahue added his second goal of the game at 10:03 in the third period. Donahue finished with two goals and an assist while Petaccio scored two goals and added two assists.
The Storm return home next Saturday to host the Huntsville Havoc at 7:10 p.m.