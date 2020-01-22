Storm look for consistency in second half

Some hockey teams insist they don't pay attention to where they are in the standings.
The Quad City Storm aren't one of them, with a board with the Southern Professional Hockey League league table prominently displayed just inside the team's locker room.
"We like to keep an eye on the standings and see where you're at," forward Tommy Tsicos said. "That gives you a little motivation going into the weekend, but at the end of the day you've just got to focus on one game at a time, winning that game no matter where you're at in the standings."
The Storm enter the second half of the season in eighth place with 24 points heading into a three-game weekend set with the Knoxville Ice Bears at the TaxSlayer Center.
It's a bunched group at the bottom of the standings. The Storm are one point back of Birmingham, one point up on Roanoke and just two points ahead of last place Macon.
The Storm have gone 3-1-1 against defending champion Huntsville and are 2-3-3 against league-leading Peoria, the only team to beat the Rivermen twice in regulation this season.
However, those positives aren't carrying over to the standings.
The Storm have just nine wins, the same number at this point as last year's inaugural team. The Storm have just two more points than they did last season, the benefit of getting to overtime nine times compared to four last year.
"The mental preparation; at the end of the day, it's knowing how to play as a professional," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "You can't just flip a light switch and go out there and play the game, you have to do it every day."
A big culprit for the Storm's place in the standings is a nine-game losing streak that lasted into December. That saw the Storm drop from fourth to their current position of eighth.
With six of those games determined by one goal, the Storm know the hole they're in is one they had a large hand in digging.
You have free articles remaining.
"If there's pressure, yeah, but it's on us. We put ourselves in this situation," Pszenyczny said. "Can we easily get out of it? Absolutely, (assistant coach Jake Toporowski) and I talk all the time, we have full confidence in this team. ... I like our team's structure. I think we have three lines that can be deadly at any point and as of late, the game's that we're winning, we're getting it out of everybody."
Since the skid ended, the Storm have played better hockey, 5-3-3 over their last 11 games. There have been other positives in the first half as well.
Peter Di Salvo posted his first two shutouts in a Storm jersey, including last Saturday's 4-0 win over Evansville. Connor Fries was named the franchise's first SPHL player of the week and is riding an eight-game point streak that includes eight goals and five assists. Three players — Ryan Mulder, Dalton Mills and Shane Bennett — have earned ECHL call-ups, the ultimate end goal of the developmental league.
However, none of that has helped the Storm move up in the standings.
In the Storm's eyes, there's one thing that can.
"Consistency is a big one," captain Dean Yakura said. "For example, last game (against Evansville) we played a full 60-minute game and got a great result. The night before (a 7-4 loss), we took off two periods, turned it on in the third and it was too late. That just goes to show how important it is to play a full game and be prepared for every game regardless of what happened the night before. Consistency is definitely a big one here for our group."
That consistency needs to start on special teams, where the Storm are ninth in power play and 10th in penalty kill, though those numbers did improve with a strong performance last week against the Thunderbolts.
At least the Storm will have some new faces to go against in the second half, as 21 of their first 28 games were against either Peoria, Huntsville or Evansville. The second half is a little more spread out, with seven teams left on the slate and the longest remaining series just six games against Fayetteville.
With the SPHL's best-of-three playoff series format, all the Storm are worried about in this second half is making the postseason. From there, they feel that at their most consistent, they can beat anybody.
"Obviously I want to get first place if we can but our playoffs are set up in an interesting way," Pszenyczny said. "You have to be peaking at the right time. ... With our playoff format, it's crazy. I like the makeup of our team so, whether we finish 1-8, it doesn't matter."
Storm to honor TaxSlayer employee: As part of Friday's game, the Storm plan to honor Rich Stout, a TaxSlayer Center employee who passed away on Jan. 15 after being struck by a pickup truck on his way to work.
The Storm will honor Stout, who worked at the arena for 25 years, with a moment of silence prior to the game against the Ice Bears.