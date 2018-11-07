After a tough four-game series against the Peoria Rivermen to open the season, it doesn't get any easier for the fledgling Quad-City Storm.
The Storm play their next three games against the Birmingham Bulls, who enter Friday's game as the lone unbeaten team in the Southern Professional Hockey League.
After winning the season opener against the Rivermen, the Storm have lost three straight and are looking to make a statement with a strong start against the Bulls.
"We have a hot team in Birmingham coming in, they're undefeated and here's our time to send a message to the league," Quad-City head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "I thought we did that opening night, but obviously you don't win the Stanley Cup in the first game of the season. It's going to be a building process."
The most glaring issue facing the Storm through the first four games is their lack of offense.
Quad-City is averaging two goals per game, second-worst in the league, and after scoring four in its season-opening win over Peoria has scored four goals in three games.
The Storm are also averaging a league-worst 20 shots per game, going through offensive lulls at times. It's also not helping on the defensive end, where they're allowing a league-high 40 shots per game.
"I really think it all comes down to putting in the hard work every day and shooting the puck a little more," forward Austin Hervey said. "We've been lacking in our net presence, and after this week of practice, going into Birmingham we're going to focus on having bodies in front, making sure we're getting pucks through."
The Storm need to come out strong against the Bulls, something that has been an issue for the team. Mitchell Mueller's first-period goal last Saturday against the Rivermen was the first first-period goal of the season for the Storm, who were the last team in the league to score in the first 20 minutes.
"I think guys need to find their rhythm before a game," Mueller said. "I think going into the locker room, you had guys nervous before a game, and they just need to find their rhythm, and it might take a few more games before guys find out what they like to do before games. I think Saturday night, we had a very upbeat, high energy locker room before the game, and look what happens."
Though the Storm lost last Saturday's game 2-1, the locker room atmosphere was a big change from the two games prior, in which the Storm were outscored 12-3.
"It might just be nerves because you walk in the locker room and Chezy would say it was dead in the locker room," Mueller said. "I don't think guys are down or scared, we just have a lot of guys new to the league, new to the team, new to Chezy, and I think guys might be afraid to come out and be the goofy guy in the locker room they need to be. ... Saturday, we were allowed to come out, we were encouraged to come out of your comfort zone."
Though the team is just 1-3-0, Pszenyczny doesn't plan to make any wholesale changes four games into the season. The Storm have made five roster moves so far this season, sixth in the league.
With the team still forming chemistry, it's far too early to hit the panic button and make a ton of transactions just because other teams around the league are. There's still plenty of time for the players on the team to figure out how they want to prepare for and play in games.
"I have faith in that team," Pszenyczny said. "I want to see this team play another 60 together, and then I can reevaluate, and reevaluate and then OK, I've given this guy so many opportunities and he's just not getting the job done."