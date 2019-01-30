This year continues to be one of learning for new head coach Dave Pszenyczny.
For the third time this season, Pszenyczny's Quad-City Storm are on an extended losing streak, heading into this weekend's games against the Huntsville Havoc on a five-game skid.
The team is looking to grab at least one win this weekend to avoid their third seven-game losing streak of their inaugural season.
Pszenyczny is trying to keep the team motivated as the Storm enter this weekend three points behind Pensacola for the eighth and final Southern Professional Hockey League playoff spot.
"I'm just trying to make sure we don't get too down," Pszenyczny said. "The way I see it is, why be so negative about it right now? We have to just go out and win games. We can't worry about what Pensacola and all these other teams are doing."
Despite these skids, there's still hope in the locker room from the players they can turn it around. But these stretches can take a toll, especially when the losses are coming by one goal, as both did last weekend to the Knoxville Ice Bears.
"It is very frustrating," forward Austin Hervey said. "As an athlete, this is your job; your job is to win games. When you're not getting the job done, just by one goal, it can take a toll on you mentally, but the guys in the room are staying positive with it."
While equally frustrating, this losing streak is different than the previous two.
Over the two prior losing streaks, the Storm were generating plenty of offense from their special teams, with 50 percent of their goals coming from the power play. The problem was not enough offense was coming when the teams were even strength.
Now, the exact opposite is true.
Over the past five games, the Storm have scored eight goals while at even strength but have lost the spark on their power play, going 0-for-24 on the man advantage as they've slid from the top-ranked unit to the fourth in that span.
"It's the mentality of going out there knowing we have to score," Pszenyczny said. "I'm going to start piecing together new power-play units, a little different strategies. I think most teams know what we're trying to do. We've been trying some different stuff, and it's not working out so we're going to have to revamp some things."
The struggles have also leaked over to the penalty kill. During both seven-game losing streaks, the Storm were solid on the penalty kill, a combined 84.2 percent.
Over the last five games, the Storm are killing off 68.4 percent of their opponent's power plays, allowing six goals, some of which could have been the difference in close games.
"It's definitely frustrating, but nothing's going to change unless we decide to make it happen," forward John Scully said. "We've just got to buckle down a little more on special teams and keep our 5-on-5 going. If we get both clicking at the same time, I think we'll be all right."
In the Storm's nine wins, things have gone to near perfection. In those wins, the Storm have scored 20 even strength goals, were 30.7 percent on the power play and 94.7 percent on the penalty kill.
In their best win, a 4-1 victory over Peoria on New Year's Eve, the Storm scored two even strength goals, were 2-for-6 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.
"That's the frustrating thing; we know we can do it," Scully said. "If we were going out there and there were glaring mistakes left and right, then OK, but we're right there, and it's just a bounce here and there. We're going to keep working to get those opportunities, and things will come our way."
Now, it's about trying to replicate that effort over the last two months and change.
"The best news is we have plenty of time to get back in the playoff hunt," Hervey said. "One thing we've talked about is you don't want to be fighting for a playoff spot at the end of the season and every point counts."
One-goal setbacks: The Storm are 3-7-2 in one-goal games, and at this point would settle for getting to overtime. With such a thin margin separating the Storm from the playoffs, if half of those regulation losses had reached overtime, the Storm would be either tied or a point ahead of the Ice Flyers in the standings, with a game in hand.
Over these final 25 games, getting to overtime more could end up being the difference between making the playoffs and the season ending early.
"We have to play smarter, we have to realize that if we're tied in the third, we can't take chances," Pszenyczny said. "We need the points."
No captain, my captain: The Storm have now been without an official captain for more than two months, since Don Olivieri was called up to the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators on Nov. 19 before the Storm traded his rights to Pensacola on Dec. 5.
Since then, the Storm have had a rotating assortment of players serve as assistant captains, but nobody has donned the 'C' patch in Olivieri's stead.
"I'm not sure if we're really missing that piece," Hervey said. "Guys are buying into the system, and we're working hard every day to get the next win."
Hervey has made a case after stepping up and saying something in the locker room following the Storm's 9-2 loss to Knoxville two weeks ago. He's not alone.
"If you look at Tommy Tsicos' work ethic, he's a beast," Pszenyczny said. "John Scully, I wish I could give more than one 'C,' but I can't. I don't think anybody in that room is thinking we don't have a captain because they realize certain players lead in different games."
So Pszenyczny might not promote anybody to captain the rest of the season.
"Even teams that do have the captains, they know who the true leaders are, and it's not always the guy who wears the 'C,'" he said. "It just means you get to go talk to the refs."
Injury report: Defenseman Skyler Smutek missed Saturday's game with an upper body injury and is probable for this weekend. Forward Joe McKeown also missed Saturday's game with an upper body injury and is questionable for this weekend. In addition, Pszenyczny said the team has also battled illness over the past week.