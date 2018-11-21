What a difference a win makes.
By grabbing a 5-1 victory over the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Saturday, the Quad-City Storm climbed out of the cellar of the Southern Professional Hockey League and now sit two points out of a playoff spot.
With over four months left in the regular season, it's far too early to be thinking postseason. However, it also eases the panic that accompanied a seven-game losing streak.
"That was huge for confidence, knowing we can do this now," defenseman Skyler Smutek said. "The guys have a little bit of a different feeling coming to the rink. We know we can get the job done moving forward."
Four of those losses came by one goal. In another game, the difference was only two goals after a late empty-net tally. The team felt like it was close but Saturday was a validation of the early-season efforts.
"There was a ton of pressure," forward Dalton Mills said. "We have an incredible city here, an incredible fan base and an incredible group of guys, a coaching staff, everyone. To feel like we're letting them down, that's the toughest part. That win was huge for us. I think it proved we do have what it takes."
Now it's about putting together a string of wins and the Storm will have opportunities to move up the standings, starting this weekend with Friday's game against Pensacola — two points ahead of the Storm in the standings — and Saturday against Evansville, which is 2-8-1 this year.
"Right now, we can go on a good heater," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "In this league, anybody can beat anybody."
Losing the letters: Although Don Olivieri and Ludlow Harris Jr. both left for the ECHL on Monday, the Storm don't lose two of their three captains for the foreseeable future, at least not technically.
Olivieri was the team's captain and Harris was one of the two assistants before Pszenyczny decided to take the letters away prior to Saturday's game.
Pszenyczny said he might hand out letters before this weekend's games but doesn't think it's an absolute necessity.
"It's time to take a little more control of this team," Pszenyczny said. "It was frustrating when all during camp, everyone is coming in and saying this is the closet team they've been on. Then all of a sudden, as soon as we started losing, nobody wanted to take control of what was going in there. So I decided to get rid of the Cs and As for right now and go from there."
Pszenyczny also instituted a rule before Saturday's game that any player who missed the net during warmups had to do five pushups in the corner of the rink.
"It makes you focus a little bit more plus now my goaltender is getting the warmup he properly needs," Pszenyczny said. "I think the more these guys focus, the better they'll play."
Those weren't the only moves the Storm's head coach made as he also switched up the lines. The move paid off as Taylor McCloy and Austin Hervey each had their first multi-point night playing on different lines after struggling to mesh in the first month of the season.
"I don't think he did it out of desperation, but he did do it to prove a point and change things up," Mills said. "With or without a letter, we've got 19 guys in that room, they're all leaders in their own way. Letters, no letters, it doesn't matter, we're still going to be able to lead each other."
Killing time: Perhaps the biggest bright spot amid the Storm's sluggish start is the play of the team's penalty kill, which enters this weekend as the second-best unit in the league.
The Storm have allowed eight goals in 51 shorthanded opportunities, an 84.3 percent kill rate and are especially hard to score against at the TaxSlayer Center. The Storm have killed off a league-best 89.7 percent of their opponent's power play.
The efficiency starts with strong goaltending but carries out to the rest of the unit.
"I think we have a bunch of hard workers and guys that want to compete," Smutek said. "We've gone out there and we know as long as we work harder than the other unit and stay tight, we should be all right."
As effective it may be, the Storm know their penalty kill unit is getting too many opportunities to showcase its skill. The Storm are averaging a league-high 21.44 penalty minutes per game, three minutes more per game than the next team on the list.
The Storm also have been hit with more game misconducts per contest than any other team and are one of two teams to receive a match penalty. They've also had three players suspended a total of five games by the league, the most in both categories.
"I had a good talk with the league about some of the people that have been getting penalties on my team," Pszenyczny said. "They are guilty by association with their past but they've got to know too that I'm telling them they've got to stop taking penalties."