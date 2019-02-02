HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Quad-City Storm didn't have to worry about a controversial ending Saturday night.
They were never given the chance.
A night after falling in overtime on a goal that came after the overtime period had ended, the Storm fell 5-1 to the Huntsville Havoc at PharmacyFirst Ice.
The Storm have now lost seven straight games for the third time this season.
Sy Nutkevitch put the Havoc on the board just 99 seconds into the game, burying a feed from Kyle Sharkey past Storm goaltender Ryan Mulder.
Stephen Hrehoriak scored a power-play goal at 16:08 to send the Havoc into the first period up 2-0.
Alec Brandrup scored 29 seconds into the second period to up the lead to 3-0, which grew to 4-0 on a goal from Sharkey at 8:07.
Sharkey's goal ended Mulder's night, with the Storm goaltender finishing with 18 saves on 22 shots before being pulled for Peter Di Salvo.
The Storm got on the board with a power-play goal from Austin Hervey, who redirected a shot from Cody Walsh past Max Milosek at 2:09 in the third period.
The Havoc quickly answered as Nutkevitch got behind the Storm defense for a breakaway goal at 4:56, ending any hope of a Quad-City comeback.
Nutkevitch finished with two goals and Sharkey added a goal and an assist for the Havoc.
Di Salvo finished with 12 saves on 13 shots while Max Milosek made 32 saves on 33 shots.