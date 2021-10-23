Storm make first-period flurry hold up in 3-2 win

The Quad City Storm’s team bus rolled into the parking lot at the TaxSlayer Center shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday following a game at Evansville on Friday night.
There were a lot of bleary eyes and giant yawns at that point.
"It kind of felt like I had three naps instead of one long sleep," team captain Taylor Pryce said, noting that the rink crew was already on hand to get the ice ready for Saturday night's home game.
It didn’t seem to affect the Storm’s energy level at all when they took the ice for another game 13 hours later.
The Storm scored three goals in a span of three minutes in the opening period and made that early lead stand up in a 3-2 victory over the Vermilion County Bobcats at the TaxSlayer Center.
Operating on the idea that the best defense is a good offense, the Storm kept the pressure on all night, launching a season-high 52 shots on goal.
Vermilion County, playing its first game ever after its opening set of games was postponed by problems with its home ice in Danville, Ill., was back on its heels all night. It was so busy turning away Q-C shots, it wasn’t able to launch many of its own. The Bobcats finished with only 24 shots of their own.
"We’re an aggressive team and we played to our strengths …," Storm coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "Hats off to their goalie. We put 52 on him and we only got three (goals)."
Pryce said the aggressive approach seemed to be working so well that he and his teammates just stayed with it.
"It kind of felt like we didn’t want hold back …," he said.
"They’ve got a good goalie in Chase Perry. He’s a big boy, but we just got him moving side to side. We didn’t challenge him as much as we wanted to but we’ll get there."
Both teams had plenty of scoring opportunities early as each goaltender had to make seven saves in the first eight minutes.
Eventually, the Storm began getting the puck past Perry. Carter Shinkaruk swept one in from along the boards on the right side on a shot on which Perry appeared to be screened.
Just 46 seconds later, with 8:30 remaining in the opening period, Pryce scored his second goal of the season to give the Storm a 2-0 lead.
Zach White swatted in a rebound to get the Bobcats on the board with 6:53 to go in the period but the Storm needed only 14 seconds to counter as Michael Moran scored to make it 3-1.
After getting off 17 shots on goal in the first period, the Storm launched another 15 in the second and 20 in the third.
The Bobcats’ Dakota Ulmer scored the only goal of the last two periods four minutes into the second period, but the visitors managed only five shots in the final 20 minutes.
They pulled their goalie with a little more than a minute to go but only got off one shot in that final minute against Q-C goalie Peter Di Salvo.
The victory gave the Storm (2-1-1) a sweep of the second weekend after they lost their first two games to Evansville last week.
"A lot of guys didn’t play last year so it takes some time to get into game shape so that first week was a challenge," Pryce said. "This second week was more of a testament to how we play."