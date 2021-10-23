Storm make first-period flurry hold up in 3-2 win

Pryce said the aggressive approach seemed to be working so well that he and his teammates just stayed with it.

"It kind of felt like we didn’t want hold back …," he said.

"They’ve got a good goalie in Chase Perry. He’s a big boy, but we just got him moving side to side. We didn’t challenge him as much as we wanted to but we’ll get there."

Both teams had plenty of scoring opportunities early as each goaltender had to make seven saves in the first eight minutes.

Eventually, the Storm began getting the puck past Perry. Carter Shinkaruk swept one in from along the boards on the right side on a shot on which Perry appeared to be screened.

Just 46 seconds later, with 8:30 remaining in the opening period, Pryce scored his second goal of the season to give the Storm a 2-0 lead.

Zach White swatted in a rebound to get the Bobcats on the board with 6:53 to go in the period but the Storm needed only 14 seconds to counter as Michael Moran scored to make it 3-1.

After getting off 17 shots on goal in the first period, the Storm launched another 15 in the second and 20 in the third.