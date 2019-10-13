It was just a preseason game, but Quad-City Storm head coach Dave Pszenyczny liked what he saw Saturday night.
The Storm earned their first win in Peoria, beating the Rivermen 4-2 in their only exhibition meeting of the preseason at the Peoria Civic Center.
"It was the details we'd been going through in the three days leading up to that game and we're getting it," Pszenyczny said. "With the core coming back, they know what I want on a daily basis and the structure we have here. I know I might be sounding confident, but these guys enjoy being here. They think this is one of the best places to play in the league right now and to me, that's perfect."
The Storm made their first round of roster cuts Sunday, cutting the roster down to 22 players.
The Storm cut forwards Mark Essery, Fred Hein, defensemen Alex Basey, Aaron Atwell and goaltenders Henry Dill and Cody Karpinski.
"As a coach, you can go easy on yourself by bringing in just fill-ins, but the guys that were cut today were hard for me," Pszenyczny said. "It's just little things that I noticed from up top and it's important to me how these guys play without the puck."
Quad-City must get its roster down to 19 players by Wednesday.
"This week I'm introducing some new ideas for our system, which I think these guys will be able to grasp pretty easily," Pszenyzcny said. "There's still going to be some competing."
The Storm were without Peter DiSalvo, Kristaps Nimanis, Cody Walsh, Sean Kacerosky, Carl Greco, John Schiavo, Michael Casale, Tommy Tsicos and Shane Bennett, all healthy scratches for the preseason game.
While Peoria also sat some of its players, Saturday's performance gives Pszenyczny confidence the series can be much more competitive than last year's when Quad-City was 3-13-0 against Peoria.
It starts Saturday in the season opener back down in Peoria.
"I told all the guys after the game, I'm pumped that we won, it's our first win there, but next week's a different animal," Pszenyczny said. "Don't think it's going to be that easy next week."