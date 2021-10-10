Storm navigating unique season with COVID-19 specter still looming

Of the 28 players signed to the Storm's training camp roster, 17 players were present for the first day of camp as some players are waiting for travel restrictions to lift, for higher leagues to make cuts, and other factors that weren't an issue a few years ago.

Pszenyczny knows the roster that takes the ice Friday in the season opener against Evansville could be much different than the one in one month, two months, or even further down the road.

"We might have to play games at some points with 15 skaters, if we can't find bodies," he said. "That's why, what (assistant coach Jake Toporowski) and I have built, we've kind of sat back and said, if we're going to have to go with warriors, and we're going to have to play short, who are our warriors going to be?"

That puts plenty of onus on the players to be responsible. While there's no bubble, they also understand that one bad decision could disrupt their team's trajectory, or that of their own career.