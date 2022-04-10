Storm open playoffs Wednesday against Fayetteville

After clinching the first playoff berth in franchise history more than a month ago, the Quad City Storm finally know who they will be facing in the first round.

The fifth-seeded Storm open up the SPHL postseason at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at the TaxSlayer Center against the No. 4 seed Fayetteville Marksmen in a best-of-three series.

The first 1,000 fans receive a black T-shirt and rally towel and there will be $1 beers.

Game 2 is Friday at 6 p.m. and Game 3, if necessary, is at 5 p.m.., both at Fayetteville.

The Storm finished the regular season with 73 points, nine behind the Marksmen, who won eight of their final 10 games.

The Storm and the Marksmen met three times in the regular season, all down in Fayetteville. The Marksmen won two out of three.

Tickets are available online at quadcitystorm.com or at the TaxSlayer Cente box office

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0