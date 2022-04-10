 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPHL

Storm open playoffs Wednesday against Fayetteville

  • Updated
  • 0
030522-qc-spt-storm013.JPG

Quad City Storm forward Taylor Pryce brings the puck around the end boards during a game against the Evansville Thunderbolts earlier this year at the TaxSlayer Center. The Storm open up the postseason Wednesday at home against the Fayetteville Marksmen.

 Bobby Metcalf

After clinching the first playoff berth in franchise history more than a month ago, the Quad City Storm finally know who they will be facing in the first round.

The fifth-seeded Storm open up the SPHL postseason at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at the TaxSlayer Center against the No. 4 seed Fayetteville Marksmen in a best-of-three series.

The first 1,000 fans receive a black T-shirt and rally towel and there will be $1 beers.

Game 2 is Friday at 6 p.m. and Game 3, if necessary, is at 5 p.m.., both at Fayetteville.

The Storm finished the regular season with 73 points, nine behind the Marksmen, who won eight of their final 10 games.

The Storm and the Marksmen met three times in the regular season, all down in Fayetteville. The Marksmen won two out of three.

Tickets are available online at quadcitystorm.com or at the TaxSlayer Cente box office

Pryce, defense lead Storm to win over Vermilion County

Through 37 minutes of game time Friday the Quad City Storm were battling last-place Vermilion County in a scoreless tie. Thanks to Quad City goaltender Kevin Resop and the Storm defense pitching a shutout, Quad City still had plenty of time to find the back of the net in a 2-0 win.

Storm fall to Thunderbolts

EVANSVILLE — The Quad City Storm wasted little time getting their first penalty Saturday and the hosting Evansville Thunderbolts wasted even l…

