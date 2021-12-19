Storm prevail in overtime

DANVILLE, Ill. — Less than two minutes into overtime, Tommy Tsicos scored an unassisted goal to lead the Quad City Storm past last-place Vermilion County 5-4 in overtime on Sunday evening in a Southern Professional Hockey League contest at David Palmer Arena.

It capped a two-goal game for Tsicos as the Storm (15-2-2-3) rebounded from Friday night's shootout loss at home to Peoria.

Shane Bennett, Mason Krueger and Tommy Stang each scored and each had an assist for the Storm, who trailed 2-1 after the opening period and 3-2 midway through the second. Tsicos' first goal, which came on a power play, squared the game at the 17:06 mark of the second period. Stang followed with the go-ahead goal about 20 seconds later.

Vermilion, with just two wins on the season, tied it in the third period on Michael Mercurio's goal at 5:17. Vermilion outshot Quad City 38-36 for the game.

Thomas Proudlock had 34 saves in goal for the Storm, who are off until traveling to Evansville for a 3 p.m. game next Sunday.

