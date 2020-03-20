Storm, Pszenyczny agree to extension; Tombergs steps down as president

"We've got to take care of our core group of guys, guys that were pretty consistent throughout the season," Pszenyczny said. "I'm very excited because it's going to be 25 years of hockey coming up in the Quad-Cities next season, and I know the fans are going to be very excited once hockey's back."

While Pszenyczny is staying, Tombergs is moving on.

Tombergs had served as team president for the franchise's first two seasons and was the first female president in SPHL history.

"The Storm is on solid ground and everything is in place to keep the team going strong," Tombergs said. "Our front office is trained, processes are in place and we have a great coach and team. I feel comfortable handing over the reins."

In addition to building the Storm from the ground up last year, Tombergs also spearheaded a commitment to community involvement that led to the Storm donating over $170,000 to more than 100 local non-profit organizations last season.

Dawson said the Storm plan on filling the role in the next couple of months and in the interim, director of communications and operations Brian Rothenberger will take care of the day-to-day operations.