{{featured_button_text}}
Quad City Storm vs Evansville hockey

Quad City Storm vs Evansville hockey Friday, April 5, 2019 at the TaxSlayer Center.

 GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com

The Quad-City Storm announced they have re-signed goaltender Ryan Mulder to their training camp roster.

Mulder, 26, returns to the Storm after playing in 14 games with the team last year. The Ottawa native went 3-8-2 with a 4.25 goals against average and a .890 save percentage last year.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Mulder also played two games with the Peoria Rivermen, going 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals against average and a .953 save percentage.

Mulder is the third goaltender signed to the training camp roster, joining Peter Di Salvo and Henry Dill. The Storm open camp on Oct. 9.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags