Storm ready for playoff matchup with Marksmen

For the first time since 2017, playoff hockey is back in the Quad-Cities.

The Quad City Storm are making their first playoff appearance in franchise history when they take on the Fayetteville Marksmen Wednesday at the TaxSlayer Center, the first game of a best-of-three SPHL playoff series.

There was no hockey in the Quad-Cities in 2020-21 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also prematurely ended the 2019-20 season when the Storm were battling for a postseason spot.

The Storm struggled in their inaugural season, missing the playoffs in 2019, and the year before that the Quad City Mallards folded after their worst season in franchise history.

Despite all that, the mindset in the locker room hasn't changed much from the regular season.

"You don't want to change up too much because I feel like that would send a different message to our players," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "It shouldn't change, it's just that we're playing one opponent. We're just really focused on ourselves right now."

The 4-vs.-5 series figures to be a good one.

The two teams met only once this year for a three-game series in late February. The Storm, who finished 32-15-9, won the first game 3-1, then Fayetteville, which finished 40-14-2, won the last two games 3-2 and 7-3, respectively.

Nine different Marksmen scored in the series, led by Tanner Froese and Zach Remers, who both scored two goals.

Shane Bennett had three goals for the Storm in the series.

The Marksmen are balanced — 10 players have scored at least 10 goals for the season, led by Taylor Best, who has 22. The Storm have only five players on the playoff roster who scored more than 10, but scored just six fewer goals than the Marksmen this season.

"They're a really composed team, they have a lot of skill, guys that can score at will so we have to tune in on that and give them no time and space," Pszenyczny said. "Watching some of the goals they're getting here, it's not really system stuff, it's breakdowns by the opposition so we know we have to play a clean game and give them nothing."

The Marksmen also have two strong options in net.

Jason Pawloski and Brent Moran have split time, with Pawloski sporting a 2.14 goals against average and a .924 save percentage in 22 games, one more than Moran, a former NHL draft pick who posted a 2.36 goals against average and a .930 save percentage this season.

The Storm have seen a lot of turnover in net, but enter the postseason with the combo of Bailey Brkin and Kevin Resop.

Brkin has played the most games with 17 appearances and has a 2.12 goals against average and a .922 save percentage, though he spent much of the season on various ECHL call-ups.

That allowed Kevin Resop to see significant playing time and he rose to the challenge, posting a 2.60 goals against average and a .909 save percentage along with two shutouts.

"That's a game-time decision that we're going to have to address," Pszenyzcny said. "Honestly, we could go with either one of them. ... We'll know Wednesday."

Though the playoffs are back, it's been some time since Quad-City hockey saw a sustained run. A Quad-City hockey team hasn't won a playoff series since 2014, when the Mallards reached Game 7 of the Central Hockey League semifinals. That ended a stretch of 11 years without a series win.

With this playoff format a best-of-three, does it put more pressure on the Storm to win Game 1 at home?

"Everything's got to be quick," Pszenyczny said. "I like the fact that we're at home to start. We haven't been home for a while ... I think our crowd's going to be a huge push for us, I think there's a lot of excitement around the cities right now and we just need to feed off of that."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.