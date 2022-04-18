Storm ready to meet heated rival Rivermen in SPHL semifinals

For three years, the Quad City Storm and Peoria Rivermen have been building a rivalry in the SPHL.

It all comes to a head this week.

The Storm and Rivermen are getting set to face each other in the SPHL semifinals, Game 1 of the best-of-three series at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at the TaxSlayer Center.

"I think the league probably wants to see this series quite a bit, there’s probably a lot of people following it," defenseman Joe Sova said. "We play so often during the year, we’re so close, the fan bases hate each other, the towns hate each other, it’s just a really good rivalry through and through. It’s going to be a lot of fun, this is kind of what the rivalry leads up to."

In their first two seasons with in the SPHL, the Storm's meetings with the Rivermen were defined by fights and penalties, and most often, Peoria won. The Storm were just 5-18-3 against the Rivermen heading into this season.

It's been much more competitive this year.

The Storm were 7-5-4 against the Rivermen, 4-5 in regulation games, including winning the last two games of the series this season at the Peoria Civic Center.

"We know them, but the flip side, they know us. I think the battle is going to be intense, it’s going to be a hard, chippy game, just like they always are," Sova said. "It’s never an easy game when Quad City and Peoria play, it’s always hard-nosed and I think it’s just going to come down to who sticks to their systems better and who executes and all the little details of a hockey game."

The Rivermen have plenty of firepower.

Alec Baer led the league with 80 points, Alec Hagaman was second with 71 points, and Marcel Godbout scored a league-high 33 goals en route to being named rookie of the year.

Peoria had four players tally at least 10 points in the season series, led byBaer and Hagaman, who combined for 20 goals and 37 assists in the season matchup. Shutting them down will be key for the Storm.

To the Storm's credit, they held Peoria to 3.38 goals per game this year, down from a 5.48 per game average against the rest of the league.

"There's plenty of ways of doing it," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "We've shown it in the past couple weeks."

Conversely, the Storm had only two players reach 10 points in the season series in Shane Bennett and Connor Fries, though rookie Ben Duperreault added a spark late in the season with one goal and six assists in four games against Peoria.

"This is a totally new series now so we've got to be ready to go for that," said Duperreault, who scored three goals in the series win over Fayetteville. "We've really found a stride here in the last few weeks, even coming up to playoffs. I'm just starting to feel comfortable each day, each game, which helps.

"The regular season is definitely behind us with (Peoria). We've just got to be ready to go because playoffs are a totally different story. ... Playing them lots, I've only been here a couple months now but I've played against them four times. You definitely understand the way they play, their systems, some of the players they've got, it definitely makes it easier on adjusting our game plan for that. Just play to our strengths."

In net, Bailey Brkin has been steady for the Storm, with a 2.01 goals against average and a .930 save percentage in the three games against the Marksmen. He is expected to get the start Wednesday.

"The kids are coming up clutch right now," Sova said. "He's a very good goalie, he's very technically sound and he's very confident in himself. That kind of leads into our confidence into him.

"Whether or not he's out or in or (goaltender Kevin) Resop is in or out, their tandem, they work together well ... the confidence in the whole group, not just in our goalies, it's definitely up there."

On the flip side, while the Rivermen feature veteran Eric Levine, who was 7-3-1 against the Storm this year, there might be a question mark in net after Levine gave up seven goals in Peoria's series against Pensacola.

Jack Berry saw 74 minutes in the series, posting a 2.44 goals against average and a .903 save percentage. He was 2-1-2 this season against the Storm.

"Just shoot and you have to get traffic, get hungry," Pszenyczny said. "I don't think there's going to be any easy goals this season, there's going to be a lot within a five-foot radius of the net, just jamming at it, going off shin pads. I think they're going to be pretty greasy goals, to be honest."

There's an added layer to this series for Pszenyczny, whose playing career ended with the Rivermen in 2018. It's not something he's dwelling on, but does recognizes its significance.

"If you're going to win a championship, you want to beat Peoria, just because they're always a great team," Pszenyczny said. "I try to take it out of the equation; my playing career was my playing career and there's nothing I can change about it.

"I can't suit up and say I finished my career here, as much as I would have loved to have done that. ... The guys have mentioned it throughout the season about how much they want to beat them for me and I just tell them, just do it for the organization and do it for yourselves."

