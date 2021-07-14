Storm release 2021-22 schedule

In less than 100 days, the puck will drop on the hockey season for the Quad City Storm.

After having the 2020-21 season canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Storm return to the ice on Friday, Oct. 15 against Evansville in the season opener at the TaxSlayer Center.

The Storm released their 2021-22 schedule Wednesday. The 56-game schedule features 16 matchups against Peoria, 16 versus Evansville and 13 against Southern Professional Hockey League newcomer Vermillion.

Of their 28 home dates, the Storm have nine on Friday nights, 13 on Saturday, five on Sunday and one Tuesday night.

Quad City will play five of its first six games at home. It has an eight-game home stand from Nov. 26 through Dec. 17, with four of those tilts against Peoria and three against Pensacola.

The Storm will play at Evansville the day after Christmas while having New Year's Eve and New Year's Day games in Vermillion.

The home finale is slated for March 5 against Evansville. Quad City wraps up the regular season with an eight-game road trip from March 11 through April 8.

The team's promotional schedule and information on single-game tickets and mini-plans will be available in the coming weeks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0