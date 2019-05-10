The Quad-City Storm released their protected player list for the upcoming season Friday.
Of the 13 players whose Southern Professional Hockey League rights the team protected, four spent all of last season with the Storm in forwards Dalton Mills, John Scully, defenseman Kristaps Nimanis and goaltender Peter DiSalvo.
Scully finished tied for the team lead with 14 goals in 54 games while Mills scored 10 times in 50 contests.
Nimanis only played nine games after suffering a knee injury in the second game of the season, while DiSalvo played in 38 games, going 13-19-1 with a 3.26 goals against average and a .909 save percentage.
Defenseman Ludlow Harris Jr., who was also protected, started the season with the Storm before playing 19 games in the ECHL with the Norfolk Admirals.
The Storm also protected forwards Shane Bennett, Stephen Gaul, Michael Casale, Tommy Tsicos, Vincent Beaudry and Joseph Widmar.
Bennett was acquired in a midseason trade with the Fayetteville Marksmen and finished the season as the team's leading scorer with 14 goals and 30 assists.
Along with Harris and Nimanis, the Storm also protected defensemen Sean Kacerosky and Cody Walsh. Walsh led all Storm defensemen with 17 points while Kacerosky led the Storm defensemen with six goals.
The Storm still have to sign these players, but barring a trade, they can not play for another SPHL team next season.