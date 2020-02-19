Storm resting up for final playoff push

This week is something of a rarity for the Quad City Storm.

With no games scheduled, the Storm are taking the entire week off. No practices, players given the opportunity to go home before returning for the final five weeks of the season.

They'll need the rest, as the final stretch is going to be a grind, with 17 games in the final 37 days and each one with high stakes as the Storm try to secure their first postseason berth in franchise history.

"This is a weird week. It's very rare you're going to have a full week off and weekend off so for us, it's going to be to our advantage," defenseman Joe Sova said. "I think we need to take care of our bodies, make sure we're not just out partying and living it up like it's an All-Star break or something. This is a rare break and I think it's a chance for a certain amount of guys to rest up for this stretch.

"We're a team where everybody needs to pull the rope every night. Top guys need to get their rest and the guys that are our fillers and our meat of our team, we've got to keep doing the same thing."

The Storm sit in seventh place in the Southern Professional Hockey League, four points separating them from another early offseason as Roanoke and Macon are both tied for ninth.