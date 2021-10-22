Storm ride newcomers to first win of season

EVANSVILLE — The Quad City Storm wasted no time in ensuring that they would finish Friday night's game against the Evansville Thunderbolts with their first win of the season.

And much of the damage was done by players making their Storm debut.

Josh Koepplinger scored a pair of goals and Bailey Brkin held the Thunderbolts scoreless through the first two periods as the Storm cruised to a 6-1 road win.

Quad City peppered Evansville goalie Brian Billett with 22 shots on goal in the first period and scored on one of its first shots of the second as well to grab a 4-0 lead.

Koepplinger got the scoring going as the forward, playing his first game with the Storm, scored an unassisted goal 11:20 into the game to give Quad City the lead.

Brett Gravelle then scored off an assist from Joe Sova a little more than two minutes later as Gravelle's second goal of the season put Quad City up 2-0.

After newcomers scored the Storm's first two goals, a pair of players returning to the Quad-Cities combined on the third. Taylor Price took a pass from Shane Bennett and scored a power play goal with just three seconds left in the first period.