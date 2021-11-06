Storm rout Vermilion County, win sixth straight

Winless Vermilion County struck first Saturday night, grabbing a lead just 2 minutes, 40 seconds into the game against Quad City.
The Storm's Connor Fries made sure it didn't last.
Fries tallied a hat trick, including the Storm's first two goals of the game, as Quad City extended its franchise-best winning streak to six games with an 8-1 victory in Danville, Ill.
Nicholas Gullo got the early goal for Vermilion County on a night when the Bobcats didn't get many shots on Storm goaltenders Peter Di Salvo. Di Salvo made 18 saves as the Storm outshot the Bobcats on goal 45-19.
Less than two minutes later, Fries tied the score off assists from Taylor Price and Carter Shinkaruk. Nearly 12 minutes into the first period, he then gave the Storm the lead for good off assists from Pryce and Michael Moran.
Fries completed the hat trick with a power play goal in the third period.
Tommy Stang's first goal of the season gave the Storm a 3-1 lead at the 16:39 mark of the first period, and Quad City didn't let up in the second period, either.
Within the first three minutes of the period, Marcus Ortiz scored a power play goal off assists from Shane Bennett and Joe Sova and then Sova found the back of the net himself on a short-handed goal off an assist from Fries.
QC's Tommy Tsicos made it 6-1 early in a penalty-marred third period off assists from Nick Mangone and Josh Koepplinger and, after Fries' third goal, Sova scored his second of the night with Tsicos and Koepplinger getting the assists.
Both Ortiz and Vermilion County's Justin Portillo got game-misconduct penalties in the third period.
The Storm return home to play Peoria at 7:10 p.m. next Friday.