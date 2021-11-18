Storm run win streak to nine

With an eight-game win streak on the line Thursday, the Quad City Storm found themselves trailing the Birmingham Bulls halfway through the second period.
A couple of Storm veterans made sure that deficit didn't last.
Taylor Pryce and Shane Bennett scored just 33 seconds apart in the second period and Pryce tacked on an insurance goal as well, helping Quad City to a 5-2 victory to extend their win streak to nine games.
It is the longest streak for a Quad City hockey team since the Mallards won 10 in a row in 2004.
CJ Hayes staked Birmingham to a 1-0 lead when he opened the scoring with a goal 7:15 into the second period.
It was just the third game this season in which the Storm have trailed in the second period or later in regulation.
Quad City didn't stay behind for long, however.
Pryce beat Birmingham goaltender Austi Lotz for his third goal of the season off an assist from Michael Moran 11:06 into the period. Bennett followed with his seventh, off a Tommy Stang assist, just 33 seconds later.
Pryce then added a power-play goal in the final minute of the second period to make it 3-1, with Carter Shinkaruk and Joe Sova getting assists.
Birmingham's Kasey Kulczycki made it a one-goal game 6:56 into the third period with the Bulls' second goal off Quad City goaltender Peter Di Salvo.
Di Salvo tallied 26 saves on the night as the Storm out-shot the Bulls 32-28.
Filip Virgili put QC back in control, however, with his second goal of the season off a Tommy Tsicos assist with less than six minutes to go, and Nick Mangone tacked on an empty net goal for the Storm to complete the scoring.
The Storm attempt to extend their win streak to double digits Friday at Pensacola.