Storm's Casale retires for 'family reasons'

Casale was noticeably relaxed over the weekend, constantly seen with a smile on his face, even after receiving a big hit along the boards or getting into an altercation or two.

"I was just trying to take it all in and leave it all out on the ice. I'm used to playing with my heart and that's what I tried to do this weekend," Casale said. "That's all I was trying to do, just make memories and have fun out there. Not be stressed and just have some fun playing the game I grew up on."

He also found a way to leave an impression on Quad City fans, part of a late-game scuffle that featured a combined 40 minutes of penalties. Though he had some words for John Gustafsson after his empty net goal that sealed the game, and also got into it with former Storm defenseman Josh Victor, Casale actually restrained himself from fighting during the fracas, holding Gustafsson at bay away from the skirmish.

"I'm not a coward, so I'm not jumping anybody but (Gustafsson) scored an empty net goal and came by our bench and said something," Casale said. "To me, that's a coward, so I went out there to show him what kind of guy he is. I restrained myself, luckily or I would have punched him out."