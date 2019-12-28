Storm's overtime woes continue in loss to Thunderbolts

The Quad-City Storm's overtime woes continue.
Evansville Thunderbolts defenseman Braden Hellems fired a shot past Storm goaltender Ryan Mulder at the 2-minute, 34-second mark of overtime to hand the Storm a 4-3 loss Saturday at the TaxSlayer Center.
The Storm are now 3-5 in extra time and shootouts this season and have not won an overtime game at home since a shootout victory in the opener against Huntsville on Oct. 25.
The Storm did salvage a point, thanks to Vincent Beaudry, who scored two goals on the night, including the game-tying goal at 14:30 in the third period, just 12 seconds after Evansville took a 3-2 lead on a power-play goal from Derek Sutliffe. With that point, the Storm move out of a tie with the Macon Mayhem for sole possession of eighth place and the final playoff spot in the Southern Professional Hockey League standings.
It was the second time in as many nights Beaudry answered an Evansville Thunderbolts goal with one of his own as Friday night, the Storm forward scored 48 seconds after Evansville's first of the night to tie things up.
However, both nights it wasn't enough as Evansville has now won nine of its last 10 games.
After controlling the first eight minutes of the game, the Storm fell behind as a defensive lapse allowed Austin Plevy to find Sutliffe for a breakaway that he buried past Mulder at 8:40 in the first period.
Taylor Pryce tied the game up shortly after as a stretch pass from Junior Harris found Pryce entering the Evansville zone and the Storm forward beat Evansville goaltender Braeden Ostepchuk for his eighth goal of the season.
Beaudry gave the Storm a lead with his first goal of the night, pouncing on a loose puck in the crease and exhibiting patience before roofing the shot past Ostepchuk at 15:58.
The Storm’s lead lasted until early in the second period as a point shot from Brandon Lubin seemed to catch everyone out of position to easily end up in the back of the net for a power-play goal at 2:14.
Evansville retook the lead with a power-play goal from Sutliffe, who found himself on the back door to corral a shot from Jacob Smith that Smith appeared to whiff on, sending it to Sutliffe instead of on net.
But instead of burying the Storm, Beaudry provided the lift 12 seconds later. He took a stretch pass from Mathias Ahman in for a breakaway and buried it past Ostepchuk. Ostepchuk made 36 saves on the night while Mulder made 29.
The Storm wrap up their three-game home stand against the Peoria Rivermen at 4 p.m. Tuesday.