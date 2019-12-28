Storm's overtime woes continue in loss to Thunderbolts

The Quad-City Storm's overtime woes continue.

Evansville Thunderbolts defenseman Braden Hellems fired a shot past Storm goaltender Ryan Mulder at the 2-minute, 34-second mark of overtime to hand the Storm a 4-3 loss Saturday at the TaxSlayer Center.

The Storm are now 3-5 in extra time and shootouts this season and have not won an overtime game at home since a shootout victory in the opener against Huntsville on Oct. 25.

The Storm did salvage a point, thanks to Vincent Beaudry, who scored two goals on the night, including the game-tying goal at 14:30 in the third period, just 12 seconds after Evansville took a 3-2 lead on a power-play goal from Derek Sutliffe. With that point, the Storm move out of a tie with the Macon Mayhem for sole possession of eighth place and the final playoff spot in the Southern Professional Hockey League standings.

It was the second time in as many nights Beaudry answered an Evansville Thunderbolts goal with one of his own as Friday night, the Storm forward scored 48 seconds after Evansville's first of the night to tie things up.

However, both nights it wasn't enough as Evansville has now won nine of its last 10 games.

