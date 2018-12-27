Dave Pszenyczny knew the suspensions were coming and he wasn't surprised when he was one of those hit with a penalty.
The Quad-City Storm head coach was one of three members of the team to be suspended by the Southern Professional Hockey League Wednesday as a result of a penalty-filled, ejection-marred game against the Peoria Rivermen last weekend.
Pszenyczny was given a two-game suspension and will not be behind the bench for this weekend's home-and-home series against the Evansville Thunderbolts.
The Storm host the Thunderbolts today at 7:10 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center.
It's the first suspension of Pszenyczny's coaching career after he received several as a player.
"It sucks," Pszenyczny said. "I feel like I let the boys down because you want to be back there and you want to keep helping out. Unfortunately I won't be able to do that for the next two games but I have all the faith in that locker room."
Pszenyczny said he can't be behind the bench during the game but can come into the locker room between periods.
Pszenyczny said he might have a player serve as bench coach during his absence — forward Austin Hervey has spent the last two games behind the bench while being out with an injury — but the Storm head coach didn't rule out letting equipment manager Josh Eaves and trainer Grant Duncan handle line changes and certain other scenarios over the weekend.
In last Saturday's game, a 6-1 Storm loss, the two teams combined for 199 penalty minutes and eight players were ejected.
Along with Pszenyczny, Storm forward Al Graves was suspended nine games after receiving a fighting major and game misconduct for being a fighting aggressor. Graves also left the bench to initiate the first-period altercation, which Pszenyczny said carries with it an automatic suspension for the head coach.
Pszenyczny also voiced displeasure with the officiating after the game, which likely factored into the suspension.
"I thought I said what I needed to say," Pszenyczny said. "I knew there were going to be repercussions after that.
"I agree with what they did, the league is trying to get away from stuff like that and they have every right to suspend me and suspend my players as well. I thought those were the right calls."
Storm forward Phil Bronner was suspended three games after being hit with a charging major and game misconduct.
Peoria's Jake Hamilton was suspended five games after being assessed a fighting major and game misconduct for being the aggressor. Rivermen goalie Storm Phaneuf was suspended one game after being charged with a fighting major and a game misconduct for fighting after the original altercation in addition to being deemed the instigator in the final five minutes of regulation.
With the two Storm suspensions and players on the injured reserve, Quad-City will only dress 14 skaters for the weekend as it tries to snap its second seven-game losing streak of the season.
"Short shifts," Pszenyczny said. "There's going to be no complaining about ice time, that's for sure."