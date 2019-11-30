Storm's special teams implode in loss to Thunderbolts

The wheels came off in the second period. Playing 4-on-4, Shane Bennett was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, putting the Storm down a man at the 7:00 mark and Jacob Smith buried the puck 10 seconds later to put Evansville up 2-0.

Bennett’s penalty came after his stick was held by an Evansville player and after not getting a call, appeared to say something to referee JR Stragar that drew the whistle.

"When you get after the ref and take a penalty, those are the ones that hurt you," Pszenyczny said. "Obviously we've still got to do our job on the penalty kill but the hockey gods don't reward you when you take penalties like that. I guess you just keep your mouth shut. I know it's frustrating at times and this game is built on emotion but when you think big picture, you think of the team."

Smith’s goal brought Dean Yakura out of the box but kept the Storm short, and Smith capitalized again, burying a feed from Derek Sutliffe past Mulder at 8:16.

The Storm were given a power play 18 seconds after the goal but a turnover led to a 2-on-1 chance and Sutliffe buried a shot from Plevy for a shorthanded goal to put Evansville up 4-0 at 9:46. It's the fourth shorthanded goal the Storm have allowed this season.