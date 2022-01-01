Storm settle for weekend split

DANVILLE, Ill. — The Quad City Storm salvaged a weekend split.
After squandering a power-play goal in the final three minutes of Friday night's setback to Vermilion County, the Storm rebounded Saturday night with a 4-0 victory over the Bobcats at David S. Palmer Arena.
Tommy Tsicos and Matt Stoia recorded first-period goals for Storm, who outshot the Bobcats 14-8 in the opening period. Shane Bennett collected a goal at the 15 minute, 51 second mark of the second period, with assists credited to Tommy Stang and Jack Stang.
It was enough for Quad City goalie Sammy Bernard, who had 25 saves.
Connor Fries had a goal in the final minute for the Storm to conclude the scoring.
The Storm (16-3-2-3) closed 2021 on Friday with a 4-3 loss to the Bobcats.
Tommy Stang, Tsicos and Tyler Chavez-Leech had goals for Quad City, which tied the game at the 15:45 point of the third period. After the Storm's Filip Virgili was whistled for interference at the 16:01 mark, Vermilion capitalized with a power play goal from Houston Wilson — his second of the game — to secure the win.
Quad City finished with a 32-30 advantage in shots on goal, but Vermilion — next-to-last in the Southern Professional Hockey League standings — pushed four shots past Storm goalie Peter Di Salvo.