Storm shake up roster in trade

Mired in a six-game losing streak, Quad-City Storm head coach Dave Pszenyczny spent the weekend looking to shake up his team.

The Storm traded forward John Schiavo and defenseman Josh Victor to the Fayetteville Marksmen Monday in exchange for defenseman Tucker Ross and the playing rights to forward Will Smith.

"It's tough to get rid of those two because I actually enjoyed both of those two," Pszenyczny said. "But at the end of the day, something needed to be done after losing six straight.

"I don't think it's anything they've done within their game. Unfortunately, when you want something and the other team wants something, you've got to agree upon something, it's never going to be a lopsided trade."

Ross, 25, has played 10 games in his rookie season, not tallying a point. The Ashburn, Virginia native is plus-1 and has 12 penalty minutes this season following a college career at Division-III University of New England. In 100 career games, Ross scored 28 goals and added 31 assists.

He replaces Victor, who had one point and an even rating in 14 games of his rookie season.