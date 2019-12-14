Storm shut out as skid reaches nine

Quad-City Storm goalie Peter Di Salvo stopped 35 of the 36 shots the Macon Mayhem sent his way but it wasn't enough Saturday as the Mayhem bested the Storm 1-0.
One day after the teams combined for seven goals in the third period alone, offense was in short supply as Mayhem goalie Kevin Entmaa stopped all 26 Storm shots.
You have free articles remaining.
The loss is Quad-City's ninth in a row and drops the Storm (4-10-3) behind the Mayhem into ninth place in the league standings.
After seeing Di Salvo turn away 20 shots in the second period alone, Macon's Shawn Lynch found the net in the third period off assists from Jarret Kup and Caleb Cameron.
Di Salvo falls to 3-6-2 on the season despite a 2.8 goals against average.
The Storm take the ice at 3 p.m. Sunday at Birmingham.