The Quad-City Storm continue to add to their training camp roster, adding five players in the last 24 hours.
The Storm re-signed goaltender Peter Di Salvo, forwards Tommy Tsicos, Dalton Mills and Stephen Gaul and also signed defenseman Alex Basey, bringing their training camp roster up to nine players.
Di Salvo, 28, went 13-19-1 in net for the Storm last season. The Oakville, Ontario native posted a 3.26 goals against average and .909 save percentage.
Mills, 25, played 50 games in his rookie season with the Storm, scoring 10 goals and adding 17 assists, finishing tied for second on the team with Tsicos with 27 points.
Tsicos, 27, played 50 games with the Storm last year, scoring 12 goals and adding 15 assists. The Barrie, Ontario native also played four games with the ECHL's Worcester Railers, not tallying a point.
With the signing of Mills and Tsicos, the Storm return their top three scorers from last season.
Gaul was acquired in a February trade with the Peoria Rivermen last season. With the Storm, the 26-year-old Downers Grove, Illinois native scored seven goals and added three assists. In 13 games with the Rivermen, Gaul scored three goals and added three assists.
Gaul also played 23 games with the Danville Dashers of the Federal Hockey League, scoring 16 goals and adding 11 assists.
Basey, 24, played four games with the Storm in the second half of the season while on loan from the Dashers, tallying one assist. In 42 games with the Dashers, the Oshawa, Ontario native scored two goals and added six assists while compiling 182 penalty minutes.