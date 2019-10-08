{{featured_button_text}}
The Quad-City Storm signed goalie Cody Karpinski and defenseman Ben Boukal to their training camp roster.

Boukal, 27, returns to the Storm after playing 53 games with the team last year. He scored two goals and added 12 assists. The Lansing, Illinois native has played 65 career games in the Southern Professional Hockey League, scoring three goals and adding 13 assists.

Karpinski, 27, split time last year with the Watertown Wolves and the Port Huron Prowlers of the Federal Hockey League. The Chicago native was 12-15-0 with a 5.08 goals against average and a .887 save percentage.

The Storm open camp Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the TaxSlayer Center.

