Storm slip in standings with loss to Thunderbolts

With the bottom of the Southern Professional Hockey League standings so bunched up, there's going to plenty of movement as the last four teams jostle for two playoff spots.

The Quad City Storm were one of the teams that got jostled, falling 5-3 to the Evansville Thunderbolts Friday at the Ford Center.

With the loss and wins by Roanoke and Birmingham, the Storm drop from a three-way tie for seventh to a two-way tie with Macon for ninth place, currently out of a playoff spot.

The Storm do still have games in hand over every team in the league with 16 contests remaining, including today's rematch at 7:15 p.m.

With head coach Dave Pszenyczny serving a one-game suspension and assistant coach Jake Toporowski behind the bench as acting head coach Friday, Noah Corson staked Evansville to a 1-0 lead by beating Peter Di Salvo for an unassisted goal with less than two minutes left in the opening period.

It didn't take the Storm long to respond once the second period started. Evansville's Kyle Thacker was assessed a tripping penalty just 14 seconds into the second period, and Gregg Burmaster made the Thunderbolts pay.