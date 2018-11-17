PENSACOLA, Fla. — The bus ride back from Florida will be much smoother for the Quad-City Storm.
The Storm snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Saturday at the Pensacola Bay Center.
The three-game road trip that saw the Storm go to Pelham, Alabama, then to Pensacola, got off to a rocky start when the Storm experienced bus issues. It didn't get much better when the Storm lost their first two games of the weekend.
But the Storm capped the weekend in style, matching their season-high with five goals and, more importantly, avoiding the third-period collapse that cost them in an overtime loss to the Birmingham Bulls last week.
Dalton Mills put the Storm on the board with a goal at the 5-minute, 8-second mark of the first period.
Tanner Froese tied the game with a power-play goal 51 seconds later.
Mitch Mueller gave the Storm the lead back with a power-play goal of his own at 14:23 in the period to give Quad-City a 2-1 lead after one period.
The Storm came out quickly to start the second period with a goal from Ludlow Harris Jr. just 50 seconds in, causing the Ice Flyers to pull goaltender Andrew D'Agostini for Brian Billett.
The change didn't make a difference as Austin Hervey upped the lead to 4-1 with the Storm's second power-play goal at 4:54 in the period.
Taylor McCloy capped the night with an empty-net goal in the closing minutes of the third period.
McCloy and Mueller each finished the night with a goal and two assists while Hervey had two points.
The Storm did have to survive an onslaught of shots in the third period. The Ice Flyers peppered Storm goaltender Peter Di Salvo with 21 shots in the final period, but he stopped all of them and finished with 41 saves in the game.
The Storm return to the TaxSlayer Center to host the Ice Flyers on Friday at 7:10 p.m.