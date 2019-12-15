Storm snap skid in shootout

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The weekend didn't go as planned for the Quad-City Storm, but at least it ended with a win.
After dropping two games to the Macon Mayhem on Friday and Saturday, the Storm ended their three-game road trip with a 4-3 shootout win over the Birmingham Bulls Sunday at the Pelham Civic Complex.
The win snaps a nine-game losing streak, dating back to Nov. 15. The win also moves the Storm back ahead of the Mayhem for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Southern Professional Hockey League standings.
Shane Bennett and Stephen Gaul both scored in the shootout while Ryan Mulder stopped four of the five Birmingham attempts to give the Storm their first win over the Bulls in franchise history.
The Storm are now 1-5-2 all-time against the Bulls.
You have free articles remaining.
Junior Harris got the scoring started with his second goal in three nights, beating Birmingham goaltender Artt Brey just 3 minutes, 16 seconds into the game.
Mike Davis tied the game 92 seconds later with a power play goal after Kristaps Nimanis had been whistled for hooking.
Davis scored another power play goal at 2:25 in the second period to put the Bulls up 2-1, but Connor Fries scored his first career goal at 5:20 to tie the game back up 2-2.
Sean Kacerosky scored his first goal of the season at 5:35 in the third period to give the Storm a 3-2 lead, but Jacob Barber answered at 13:54 to knot the game back up and send it to overtime, giving the Bulls a point and keeping them two points ahead of the Storm for seventh place in the league.
Ryan Mulder stopped 37 of the 40 shots he faced to earn his first win since Nov. 8. Brey stopped 33 shots to grab the loss for the Bulls.
The Storm return to the TaxSlayer Friday to host the Peoria Rivermen at 7:10 p.m. The NHL's Stanley Cup will be present at the game.