Storm stumble at Peoria

PEORIA — The Quad City Storm had plenty of shot attempts Sunday afternoon. Its opponent was much more efficient.

The Rivermen scored twice in each of the first two periods and cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Storm before 2,899 spectators at the Peoria Civic Center in a Southern Professional Hockey League contest.

The loss snapped a five-game win streak for the Storm, who beat Evansville on Friday and Saturday at the TaxSlayer Center. Quad City (24-9-4-4) sits in fourth place in the league standings.

After scoring 19 goals in its previous four outings, Quad City had its lowest scoring output of the month despite taking 34 shots. Peoria, meanwhile, turned five of its 17 shots into goals.

Alec Baer had two goals and three assists for Peoria. After Marcel Godbout scored his 18th goal of the season in the 10th minute for Peoria, Baer tacked on a goal at the 17:13 mark to make it 2-0.

The Rivermen added two more goals in the second to build a 4-0 cushion, including a power-play goal from Baer and then Austin Wisely pushing through his first goal of the season at 4:33.

Quad City received its only goal from Michael Moran at the 15:34 mark of the second period. It was assisted by Carter Shinkaruk and David Brancik.

The Storm had five power-play chances in the game but couldn't convert any of them into goals.

Peoria added a third-period goal from Nathan Chasteen to win for the 13th time in its last 15 games. Jack Berry had 33 saves in goal for the Rivermen.

Quad City hits the road for a three-game series in Fayetteville, N.C., next weekend. The first game is slated for 6 p.m. Friday.

