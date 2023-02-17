Playing the Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs tough to the finish, the Quad City Storm still came up short in another SPHL contest Friday evening at Vibrant Arena.

Pulling within one goal with still over 11 minutes left in regulation, the Storm couldn’t find the equalizer as they dropped a 2-1 decision.

The loss was QC’s seventh in a row and dropped the ninth-place club to 15-22-1-1, 32 points.

Third-place Roanoke moved to 23-12-2-1, 49 points ahead of Saturday evening’s rematch back at Vibrant Arena.

QC’s lone goal came with 11:35 left in regulation when recently-signed Davis Kirkendall scored an unassisted goal to pull the Storm within 2-1.

Despite out-shooting the Rail Yard Dogs 33-27, QC couldn’t square the match down the stretch as goalie Kevin Resop made 25 saves in the contest.

Roanoke took the lead just 3:33 into the contest when Matt O’Dea scored his sixth of the season off feeds from Billy Vizzo and CJ Stubbs.

At the 10:12 mark of the third period, Stephen Alvo stretched the margin to 2-0 off passes from Vizzo and Nick DeVito.

Neither team had any luck converting on power-play chances in the contest. Roanoke was 0-for-3 and the Storm came up empty in four extra-man opportunities.