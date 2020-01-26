Storm Surge comes to Quad-Cities after win over Ice Bears

After their 6-3 win over the Knoxville Ice Bears on Sunday, the entire Quad City Storm team lined up at center ice for the victory salute and skated down the sheet, crashing into the far boards.
The Storm Surge has come to the Quad-Cities.
"We really hadn't planned it, hadn't talked about it in the dressing room or anything," said forward Taylor Pryce, who scored two goals and had two assists to lead the Storm. "After (Saturday night's 5-4 win), Junior Harris started doing the clap over the head and then it kind of caught on but guys weren't sure what was going on.
"Tonight, same thing, no plan, just execution. He started clapping then pointed to the wall and we all skated down."
The celebration originated from the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, who started doing something similar last season.
It makes sense for the Storm to adopt it as their own.
"We're just trying to find our own little swagger to our game and just have fun with it," said defenseman Cody Walsh, who scored two goals on the night. "Enjoy the process."
Is this going to become a tradition?
"We'll see," Walsh said. "You never know."
Players were loose and smiling after a pretty successful weekend that saw the Storm take four out of a possible six points against the Ice Bears. Unlike Saturday night, where the Storm gave up four goals in the second period before scoring late in the third, the Storm dominated most of the game Sunday, scoring four goals of their own in the second period.
Stefan Brucato started the scoring with a power-play goal for Knoxville at the 4-minute, 11-second mark of the first period, but Walsh tied things up with his first goal of the night at 8:03.
Pryce gave the Storm the lead back with a goal at 1:41 in the second period, but a turnover from Walsh led to a Riley Christensen breakaway goal at 6:11.
Walsh atoned for his mistake, scoring his second goal of the game at 13:14, starting a run of four straight goals that put the Storm up 6-2 midway into the third period, essentially sealing the game.
"That just shows resilience and I know he was pretty upset after (that turnover)," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "You've got to have a quick mind when you play the game of hockey because it's a full 60."
Stephen Gaul also scored two goals and Peter Di Salvo made 23 saves for his seventh win of the season.
Since a nine-game losing streak earlier this season, the Storm are 7-4-3 and have had some lopsided wins over teams like Peoria, Huntsville and Knoxville, all teams in the upper half of the SPHL standings.
"I really think we found our identity, it took a little bit, obviously," Walsh said. "We have a really good structured team. I think if we stick to our structured game every night, there's no one we can't beat. I think we can compete with any top team in the league, no doubt."
Now, can they carry it over into the second half of the season, starting next week against the Rivermen?
"We say it all the time, then all of a sudden it's a step backward, but today's game, we dominated," Pszenyczny said. "I'm pleased. A big week with Peoria coming in and we've just got to keep this thing going."