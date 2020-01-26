Storm Surge comes to Quad-Cities after win over Ice Bears

After their 6-3 win over the Knoxville Ice Bears on Sunday, the entire Quad City Storm team lined up at center ice for the victory salute and skated down the sheet, crashing into the far boards.

The Storm Surge has come to the Quad-Cities.

"We really hadn't planned it, hadn't talked about it in the dressing room or anything," said forward Taylor Pryce, who scored two goals and had two assists to lead the Storm. "After (Saturday night's 5-4 win), Junior Harris started doing the clap over the head and then it kind of caught on but guys weren't sure what was going on.

"Tonight, same thing, no plan, just execution. He started clapping then pointed to the wall and we all skated down."

The celebration originated from the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, who started doing something similar last season.

It makes sense for the Storm to adopt it as their own.

"We're just trying to find our own little swagger to our game and just have fun with it," said defenseman Cody Walsh, who scored two goals on the night. "Enjoy the process."

Is this going to become a tradition?

"We'll see," Walsh said. "You never know."

