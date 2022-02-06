Storm survive scare against Peoria with OT goal

The Quad City Storm were aggravated by the events in the final minutes of the third period.

By the end of overtime, the Storm had forgot any of it happened.

Quad City defender David Brancik took the puck up the ice in the extra period, and when it was clear the Storm had the 2-on-1 advantage on the breakaway, it was over.

Brancik faked a shot, causing Peoria goalie Jack Berry to bite, and sent a quick slap pass to Shane Bennett, who was speeding alongside Brancik down the rink. The puck hit Bennett’s stick, and the next thing Bennett remembers is the puck finding the back of the net and crowd jumping out of their seats.

“I kind of just closed my eyes and it went into the net,” Bennett said. “I saw (Brancik) give me the look, and I knew it was coming to me. When you play with a guy for a season, you understand what’s going to happen. He made a great play by faking the shot, and then I had an open net.”

Bennett’s goal sealed Quad City’s 3-2 overtime victory over Peoria at the TaxSlayer Center on Sunday. The win also snapped the Storm’s five-game losing skid against the Rivermen and Peoria’s 10-game winning streak.

“It was nice to get the win, finally,” Quad City coach Dave Pszenyczny said. “We know we are going to play Peoria 18 times a season. We know we have to figure out what works. They are a top team every year, and it’s a good measuring stick. The last three have gone to overtime, so it was nice to pull this one out.”

The fourth-place Storm (20-8-4-4, 48 points) led 2-0 at one point, but the lead was cut to 2-1 in the second period and it stayed that way until the closing minutes.

The final five minutes was when chaos ensued.

Four penalties were called in the final 5:03 of game time, three of which were against the Storm. Peoria’s (23-5-2-3, 51 points) Marcel Godbout was called for tripping after smacking his stick against Joe Sova, taking him to the ground. Instead of the Storm earning a power play, the officials called a two-minute penalty on Sova for embellishment.

The decent-sized crowd erupted and a group of Quad City players immediately skated to the huddled officials in protest.

But to no avail. The PA announcer, a few minutes after the confusion on the ice, announced that there had “somehow” been a penalty on Sova, which got a chuckle from the crowd, but the play on the ice got even more chippy.

A minute later, Quad City’s Taylor Pryce and Matt Stoia were both called for penalties. Peoria had a 5-on-3 and capitalized quickly with the tying goal, Mitchell McPherson’s second of the game.

“There was definitely some questionable calls, but with the rivalry that’s just how the games go,” Bennett said. “You get a little irritated with each other and tempers flare out towards the end of the game. Luckily, we came out on top.”

Pszenyczny was more candid about the final minutes of the game.

“There are certain jobs that need to be done by certain people and they just need to do a better job of it,” Pszenyczny said. “A game like that can escalate quickly if they don’t get it under control. But when you are handing a team all those power plays, eventually a bounce here or there will go their way. It’s very frustrating as a coach and as a team, but you still have to play the hand you are given. Hopefully we aren’t in that spot anymore.”

The Storm survived the 5-on-4 power play in regulation before ending it just over three minutes into overtime.

Quad City never trailed, and took the lead almost immediately in the first period. Storm center Tommy Stang took it up the left side and battled through some contact while taking it back into the middle of the ice, but stayed on his feet long enough to get a high-powered shot through into the upper right part of the net before losing balance.

“I remember the puck coming up the wall and I gave a little chip to (Stang) because I saw him coming with speed,” Bennett said. “And then he made a great play. I don’t really know what he did for it to go up and in, but I saw it go in and then the celebration was on.”

Peoria controlled the puck for a majority of the first period after that, and out-shot QC 13-8, but Storm goalie Kevin Resop had an impressive start in front of the net — in just his fourth start with the team. Resop blocked two breakaway attempts off his chest before a swiping glove save in the first seconds of the first period to secure the Storm’s lead into the intermission.

“(Resop’s) come in and really solidified his spot,” Pszenyczny said. “He’s settling in and playing with some confidence, some mojo, and that’s what our team needs right now.”

The Storm scored another quick goal in the second period when Brancik launched one from just inside the blue line, but it deflected off a Peoria defender and into the net to make it 2-0.

The Riverman responded out of a timeout with McPherson’s first goal that squeaked in through at least five sticks fighting to keep it out.

A scary hit to Stang late in the second period took Stang out of the game with a shoulder injury. After a few minutes on the ice, trainers helped him out of the rink while holding up his arm. He didn't return to the game.

