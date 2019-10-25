MOLINE — There was a laser light show, a drum line performance, even a wedding proposal between periods.
It's officially hockey season in the Quad-Cities.
To celebrate that, the Quad City Storm took down the defending Southern Professional Hockey League champion Huntsville Havoc 3-2 in a shootout in their home opener Friday night at the TaxSlayer Center.
The Storm have won both home openers in franchise history, needing extra time in both, beating Peoria in overtime to open last season. This is the Storm's first win over the Havoc after going 0-4-2 against Huntsville last season.
New Storm forward John Schiavo victimized his former team, scoring the game's first goal and also scoring in the shootout. Shane Bennett and Joe Widmar also scored in the shootout while Storm goaltender Peter Di Salvo turned aside three of the four shots he faced.
The rest of the scoring came in the first period, a mixture of some good and bad for the Storm.
The good came from the Storm winning puck battles, as Bennett won a battle in front of the Havoc bench, kicking the puck out to Dean Yakura. Yakura found a streaking Schiavo for the game's first goal at the 3-minute, 16-second mark of the first period.
Huntsville responded with a power-play goal at 9:38. A shot from Rob Darrar bounced off Di Salvo right to Tyler Piacentini, who had an easy look at the net to tie the game.
Another board battle led to the Storm's second goal. Widmar won the puck out to Stephen Gaul, who found Mathias Ahman in the slot for the rookie's first career goal at 13:24.
However, a mistake from Widmar allowed the Havoc to knot the game back up. With the Storm on the power play, Widmar lost the puck to Kyle Sharkey at the Quad-City blue line and Sharkey beat Di Salvo with a shot off the crossbar for an unassisted shorthanded goal at 15:47 as both teams went into the first intermission tied 2-2.
The Storm have struggled on special teams through two games, allowing three goals on seven chances on the penalty kill and now 0 for 9 on the power play after going 0 for 4 against the Havoc.
Both teams had chances in the second period, but couldn't find the back of the net, much of that due to the play of the two goaltenders.
Max Milosek made seven saves in the second period, none bigger than a point blank shot from Gaul, set up by a nice feed from Dakota Klecha late in the period.
Peter Di Salvo was equally stingy, making 11 saves, several coming during a Huntsville power play in which the Storm were stuck in their own end for 90 seconds.
Both teams had chances in the third period, perhaps none better than a wraparound look from Huntsville's Phil Johansson with seven minutes left in the period. Di Salvo made a sprawling pad save to keep the game tied.
Di Salvo made 43 saves for the Storm while Milosek made 27 for the Havoc.
In last week's season opener against the Peoria Rivermen, the Storm saw a penalty in overtime cost them in a loss.
A too many men penalty against Huntsville had the Storm in the exact same situation, though Quad-City was up to the task to force the shootout.