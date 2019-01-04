The Quad-City Storm earned their second straight victory Friday night at the Ford Center, defeating the Evansville Thunderbolts 3-1.
After beating league-leading Peoria on Monday, the Storm took care of business against the Thunderbolts, who are at the bottom of the Southern Professional Hockey League standings.
"The consistency is there. It's nice when you get a win against the top team in the league and then carry it over," Storm head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "It's nice to stick to the system."
After a scoreless first period with only four minutes of penalties, the Storm got on the scoreboard.
Mitchell Mueller buried his eighth goal of the year to give the Storm a 1-0 advantage at the 16-minute, 29-second mark of the second period.
Tommy Tsicos extended the Quad-City lead to 2-0 at 7:32 in the third period.
Evansville quickly cut its deficit back to one with a goal from Tyler Howe before Quad-City put the finishing touches on a 44-shot night with an empty-netter by Shane Bennett, who also had an assist on Mueller's goal.
"We hit posts, we hit crossbars and we had open nets so the game could have been a little more lopsided," Pszenyczny said, "But two points is two points."
Peter Di Salvo registered 29 saves to earn his third straight win and sixth on the season.
Pszenyczny said he plans to activate forward Austin Hervey from injured reserve and have him in the lineup for tonight’s game against Huntsville.
The Storm were without goaltender Eric Levine, who had been claimed off ECHL waivers by the Newfoundland Growlers.
Levine was set to return to the Storm after being released Thursday by the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets, a stint that also included a call-up to the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters.
The Storm dressed emergency backup goaltender Andre Campbell for the game.