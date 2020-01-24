Storm undone by special teams in loss to Ice Bears

Special teams matter.
Despite dominating the Knoxville Ice Bears for much of the night, the Quad City Storm once again struggled on special teams, allowing two power play goals in a 4-2 loss Friday at the TaxSlayer Center.
The Storm entered the game with the league's worst penalty kill and the numbers didn't improve as Knoxville was 2-of-5 on the night. The Storm's ninth-ranked power play struggled as well, going 1-for-5 in the game.
"One of our key points was stay out of the box," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "I've got guys still lingering around, jabbing at guys. ... Our game plan is not to put them on the power play and obviously it showed why."
Stefan Brucato scored the game-winning goal, deflecting a pass from Bryce Nielsen past Quad City goaltender Peter Di Salvo at the 11-minute, 45-second mark of the third period. Riley Christensen added an empty net goal as the Ice Bears snapped a two-game losing streak.
When both teams were at even strength, the Storm dominated, outshooting the Ice Bears 48-24. That was particularly prevalent in the first period as the Storm outshot Knoxville 22-8.
Jon Buttitta put the Storm up with his second goal of the season, burying a rebound of a shot from Michael Casale at 7:29 in the frame.
The Ice Bears tied the game up on the power play as Nielsen scored his 18th goal of the season, firing a shot that trickled past Di Salvo to tie the game at 12:14.
"It's kind of hard, knowing when we came out pretty hot with that first goal," defenseman Kristaps Nimanis said. "Then we kind of slowed it down, I don't know for what reason, probably because we were thinking it was going to come easy but Knoxville is a good team, a skilled team.
"We need to play a full 60 minutes and when we do that, we're a good team, a great team and we've proved that. We can beat any team in this league, but, I'm going to repeat, when we play a full 60. It doesn't matter if we're up one goal or three or four goals, we just have to keep going."
Even though the Storm outshot the Ice Bears in the game, there were times where Quad City once again got away from the game plan.
"We had some keys to the game and we didn't execute them," Pszenyczny said. "I don't think we finished many checks from the second and third period, which is our bread and butter. Every time we did, we'd end up with the puck and be in their zone for 20, 30 seconds. We're not hungry around the net front. There were plenty of opportunities to tie that game or go ahead and we decided to let it slip by."
Stephen Gaul gave the Storm the lead back early in the second period, his power play goal putting the Storm up 2-1 just 94 seconds into the frame.
The Ice Bears tied the game back up with a power play goal from Lucas Bombardier at 15:44.
The two teams play again Saturday at the TaxSlayer Center.
"Both times (on the power play goals) we don't get a clear," Pszenyczny said. "We had an opportunity to clear the puck both times instead we don't and we bury it right on their tape."
The Storm wore helmet decals with the initials "R.S." to honor Rich Stout, a TaxSlayer Center employee who passed away last week. The Storm also held a moment of silence before the game to honor Stout, who worked at the arena for 25 years.
"He was always kind to my kids and always talked," Pszenyczny said. "Whatever he was doing he'd stop and engage with you and have a good conversation. It's awful what happened ... but it was great we were able to honor him tonight."