Storm unleash 60 shots against Bobcats to win third straight game

The Quad City Storm seem to enjoy testing Vermilion County goaltending.
After putting up 52 shots in a win a week ago, the Storm fired 60 shots in a 5-2 win over the Bobcats Saturday at the TaxSlayer Center.
The Storm lead the league with 220 shots on goal.
"Everybody's working together and it's allowing us to get all these opportunities," said forward Shane Bennett, who scored two goals and added an assist. "Our forwards are getting back, they're helping out our D, which allows them to step, which allows us to have more offensive time and less time in the D-zone."
It's the third straight win for the Storm, their first three-game winning streak since winning three straight games against Pensacola in February 2020. It's just the fourth time in franchise history the Storm have won three in a row.
The Storm have only won four straight games once in franchise history, in November 2018, but will have a chance to match that benchmark in a Sunday matinee against the Bobcats.
"They want to play for each other and I think maybe in past years we had guys who were maybe thinking a little too selfishly," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "We've got guys who were on that team a couple years ago and for whatever reason, they're buying in."
Despite that high shot total a week ago, the Storm only managed three goals. Saturday, they scored five in the first 26 minutes, chasing starter Corbin Kaczperski.
Michael Moran started the scoring at the 11-minute, 3-second mark of the first period, burying his shot into a wide open net after Kaczperski gave up a huge rebound on a shot from Jay Croop.
Bennett notched his first goal of the night at 16:40, taking a pass from Taylor Pryce and burying the puck past Kaczperski from the left circle.
The Storm unleashed a flurry of goals to start the second period and oust Kaczperski.
Nick Mangone made it 3-0 at 1:51 in the period, Marcus Ortiz scored his third goal of the season at 4:01, then Bennett notched his third of the season at 5:57, stealing the puck from a Vermilion County defenseman and burying it to put the Storm up 5-0.
The Bobcats subbed in Thomas Proudlock, and he kept the Storm from adding to their total, allowing Vermilion County to make a run at the lead.
"Tommy was a guy we had coming into our camp until we lost him in the (expansion) draft," Pszenyczny said. "I thought he did a wild job for them, he made the saves he needed to make. ... We've just got to make sure we don't go back to trying to be pretty."
Zach White ended the shutout at 9:37 in the period, jumping on an errant pass for a breakaway goal.
Nick Papendrea cut the lead to 5-2 at 1:06 in the third period, his shot from the point beating Storm goaltender Bailey Brkin, who was screened on the shot.
The Bobcats pressed the rest of the game, which included a fight between Storm defenseman Cody Walsh and Bobcats forward Eric Masters after Masters slashed Brkin midway through the third period.
That turned out to be tame compared to the melee near the end of the game. Quad City defenseman Joe Sova was called for tripping, and in frustration, fired a shot at the boards. As he was skating toward the penalty box, Vermilion County forward Joey Strada skated up to Sova and cross-checked him in the face.
A brawl broke out, as officials failed to control the situation. Connor Fries and Moran were given fighting aggressor game misconduct penalties while Sova was given a continuing altercation misconduct penalty.
Nobody from the Bobcats received a misconduct penalty, though three majors were given, including a cross-checking major to Strada. The Storm had to kill off a 5-on-3 penalty as a result.
"Referees are human and you've got to make split second decisions," Pszenyczny said. "We've just got to play with the cards we're dealt so if we're in the penalty box, it is what it is."
Sova admitted he was expecting retaliation for firing the puck at the boards.
"In all honesty, they did the right thing," he said. "The onus is there, I know what I did, I shot the puck after the whistle, I know, in a 5-2 game, if that's against me I'm probably doing the same thing their player did. So it was warranted, it's not like I'm making excuses, I knew it was going to happen when I turned around."
However, with possible league discipline coming prior to Sunday's game, Pszenyczny will have to prepare for the possibility of a short bench for the rematch.
"I just told the boys after, everyone has to be prepared as if they're playing because we probably won't find out until tonight or early (Sunday) morning," he said. "I don't necessarily think it's going to carry over. I think fans want it to carry over, which is fine, but we did what we needed to do, which is stand up for our players."