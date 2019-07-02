The rivalry between the Quad-City Storm and the Peoria Rivermen didn't need much time to become heated last year.
Though the two teams won't meet quite as many times as they did in the Storm's inaugural season, there's still plenty of opportunities for tempers to flare.
The Storm and Rivermen will play 12 times in the 2019-20 season, including opening weekend as the Storm released their season schedule Tuesday.
After finishing last year 18-33-5, the Storm will travel to Peoria to open their second season against the Rivermen on Saturday, Oct. 19. The two teams played 16 times last season, the Storm going 3-13-0 against the Rivemen, who finished the regular season with the league's best record.
The teams will also wrap up the regular season with a home-and-home series, April 3 in Peoria and April 4 at the TaxSlayer Center.
The Storm's home opener is Friday, Oct. 25 as Quad-City hosts the two-time defending President's Cup champion Huntsville Havoc for a two-game set at the TaxSlayer Center that weekend.
Of the Storm's 28 home games, all but five are either on Friday or Saturday, including a Black Friday game at home against the Evansville Thunderbolts on Nov. 29. The Storm play the Thunderbolts eight times this season after facing Evansville 12 times last season.
The Storm also have three Sunday home games — at a new 1 p.m. start time — as well as one Thursday game on March 26 against Fayetteville and also a home game on New Year's Eve against Peoria at 4 p.m.
After playing the Macon Mayhem just once last year, the Storm only face the Mayhem twice this season, on the road on Dec. 13-14.
The Storm have re-signed three players from last season to their training camp roster in forwards John Scully, Shane Bennett and defenseman Sean Kacerosky.