From a laser light show to a superhero night, the Quad-City Storm are gearing up for another season.
The Storm released their promotional schedule Wednesday, highlighted by seven big games, including the team's home opener on Oct. 25 against last year's Southern Professional Hockey League champion Huntsville Havoc.
Prior to the game there will be a laser light show featuring drumlines, and the first 1,000 fans get a laser bracelet and a magnet schedule.
The Storm's next big game is Nov. 9 against Evansville as the team salutes the military by letting fans paint the names of service members and veterans on the ice.
On Dec. 20 against Peoria, the Storm will commemorate the anniversary of the unveiling of their mascot Radar with "Radar's First Birthday Party." Tickets for kids 12 and younger will be $1 with the purchase of an adult ticket, and the first 1,000 kids through the doors will receive a Radar keychain.
The Storm will host a #QuadCitiesStrong night on Jan. 11 against Peoria as a way for the community to come together.
On Feb. 1 against Peoria, the Storm host Hockey Fights Cancer night where fans will have the chance to write the names of those affected by cancer on the ice before the game.
On March 7 against Roanoke, the Storm host Marvel Super Hero Night, part of a partnership between the league and the comic book and film company Marvel. Fans can dress as their favorite super hero, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a giveaway.
The Storm's big seven games concludes on March 27 against Fayetteville with a Country Night and Salute our Labor. The Storm will partner with local labor unions and will feature a giveaway and postgame jersey auction.
Along with that final big game, there will be postgame jersey auctions on Nov. 9, Nov. 22, Dec. 27, Feb. 1, Feb. 21 and the season finale on April 4. There will also be an online auction following the Storm's game on Oct. 26.
Along with the additional promotions, the Storm will feature $2 beers and hot dogs before puck drop of all 11 Friday night games, as well as throughout the entire games on Nov. 29, Dec. 31 and March 27.
The three Sunday games the Storm play will be Pucks and Paws games, where dogs are allowed to enter the TaxSlayer Center for $5.
After receiving the league's Wanda Amos Award in recognition for their work in the community after donating more than $162,000 to more than 100 local nonprofit organizations, the Storm are once again looking to help those groups.
Among those organizations this season are Habitat for Humanity, the Martin Luther King Center, Guide Dogs of America, United Way of the Quad-Cities, LivWellCARES, Trinity Cancer Care Fund, Christian Care, Iowa & Illinois Safe Schools Alliance and Birdies for Charity.
The Storm open training camp on Oct. 9. Season tickets, mini-season tickets and single-game tickets are on sale. Visit quadcitystorm.com or call the Storm box office at 309-277-1364 for ticket information or a complete promotional schedule.