Storm waive stalwart Di Salvo; Brkin and Proudlock expected to return

The Storm also have Sammy Bernard on the roster, who earned his first career shutout on Jan. 1 against the Bobcats.

"Unfortunately we can't keep three goalies, and for us, we're building for a championship," Pszenyczny said. "That's not to take away from what Petey had done here. It was just time. ... We just didn't want to put us in a spot to be pigeon-holed.

"It's one of those things where I would rather make this decision on a day where it's not a game day and a distraction for the rest of the team."

Prior to the season, Di Salvo indicated he was planning to retire after this season and that he only wanted to play for the Storm. He's currently 111-76-20 with a 2.78 goals against average in his SPHL career, and Pszenyzcny thinks it's quite possible Di Salvo will end up on another team to finish out the season.

"I was trying to put Pete in a position with a trade and it just didn't fold that way, but I wouldn't be shocked if he got picked up by somebody off waivers," Pszenyczny said. "We wish Pete the best and obviously success in whatever he does next."