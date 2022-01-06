Storm waive stalwart Di Salvo; Brkin and Proudlock expected to return

The Quad City Storm cut ties with their longest-tenured player Thursday, waiving goaltender Peter Di Salvo.
Di Salvo — who is the SPHL's all-time wins leader — had been with the Storm since the franchise's first year in 2018. He has played in 75 games with the Storm, compiling a 27-35-4 record with a 3.02 goals against average.
This season, Di Salvo was 6-2-1 with a 3.13 goals against average and a .895 save percentage. However, he had given up four goals in each of his last two games, both losses, including a loss to the 10th-place Vermilion County Bobcats on Dec. 31.
"It was tough," Storm head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "His record is pretty good this season, not exactly where I wanted it to be, but at the same time, we're confident in what we have coming in and moving forward. I think it sends a message to the team that we're all in. There are tough decisions at the end of the day and we have however many guys called up right now, and if we were to get them all back at one time, there's going to be even tougher decisions to be made."
Both Thomas Proudlock and Bailey Brkin were with the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL but were both released Thursday, and Pszenyczny said he expected both of them back prior to this weekend's games against the first-place Huntsville Havoc, who lead the Storm by four points in the standings. Brkin is 8-1-1 with a 1.79 goals against average and a .937 save percentage with the Storm this year, and Proudlock is 1-0-2 with a 1.88 goals against average and a .939 save percentage in three games with the Storm.
The Storm also have Sammy Bernard on the roster, who earned his first career shutout on Jan. 1 against the Bobcats.
"Unfortunately we can't keep three goalies, and for us, we're building for a championship," Pszenyczny said. "That's not to take away from what Petey had done here. It was just time. ... We just didn't want to put us in a spot to be pigeon-holed.
"It's one of those things where I would rather make this decision on a day where it's not a game day and a distraction for the rest of the team."
Prior to the season, Di Salvo indicated he was planning to retire after this season and that he only wanted to play for the Storm. He's currently 111-76-20 with a 2.78 goals against average in his SPHL career, and Pszenyzcny thinks it's quite possible Di Salvo will end up on another team to finish out the season.
"I was trying to put Pete in a position with a trade and it just didn't fold that way, but I wouldn't be shocked if he got picked up by somebody off waivers," Pszenyczny said. "We wish Pete the best and obviously success in whatever he does next."
Though his time with the Storm is cut shorter than expected, Di Salvo's legacy with the team is an important one. He won the franchise opener against the Peoria Rivermen in 2018 and was a stalwart in net during the first two lean seasons for the franchise.
"Pete's been around for a while and it's probably going to be a shock around the league that it happened," Pszenyczny said. "He's been here from Day 1 and he's nothing short of a great human being. He is Pete Di Salvo, he's a professional, the first one in. For me, it's a little difficult in the sense that I've played with Pete so we had a different relationship. Being a coach, I know it's part of the job but it's never easy making those decisions. But we felt like we made the right one today, and moving forward, it's just going to be about us winning a championship."